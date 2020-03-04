Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its target price decreased by Maxim Group from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BGNE. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Beigene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beigene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 price objective on Beigene and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $197.30 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $2.27 on Tuesday, hitting $156.90. 18,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,109. Beigene has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $210.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.08. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). Beigene had a negative net margin of 221.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. The company had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.52) earnings per share. Beigene’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beigene will post -15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total transaction of $247,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,165,888.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total value of $10,000,040.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,411,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,061,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,259 shares of company stock worth $10,503,786 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Beigene during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Beigene during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beigene during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Beigene during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

