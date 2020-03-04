Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Beigene and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of Beigene from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Beigene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Beigene from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.93.

NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $2.27 on Tuesday, reaching $156.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,109. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.27 and a 200 day moving average of $159.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.98. Beigene has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $210.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.25 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 221.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Beigene will post -15.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Beigene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total value of $247,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,165,888.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $10,000,040.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,411,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,061,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,259 shares of company stock worth $10,503,786 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Beigene by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beigene by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beigene by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,144,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beigene by 5.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

