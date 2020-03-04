Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLPH. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

BLPH stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.35. 91,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,378. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of -0.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,961 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

