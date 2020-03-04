Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLPH. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.
BLPH stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.35. 91,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,378. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of -0.53.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.
Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.