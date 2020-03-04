Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,277. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $41.40.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
