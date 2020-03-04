Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,277. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $41.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 31,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 33,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.