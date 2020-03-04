Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering lowered Berry Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp raised Berry Petroleum from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Berry Petroleum from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.64.

BRY stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,619. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. Berry Petroleum has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $500.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry Petroleum will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other Berry Petroleum news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 16,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $153,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

