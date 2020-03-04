Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

BYND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 price target on Beyond Meat and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.90. 297,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,440,359. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.13. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $239.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.35 and a 200 day moving average of $111.56.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 212.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $890,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,890,480.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,046 shares of company stock worth $2,135,130 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 14.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

