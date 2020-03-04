Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

BYND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bernstein Bank lowered Beyond Meat to a market perform rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 price objective on Beyond Meat and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.80.

NASDAQ BYND traded up $5.47 on Tuesday, reaching $100.90. 297,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,440,359. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion and a PE ratio of -88.13. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.56.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.52 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $890,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,890,480.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,130 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at $258,501,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after buying an additional 354,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at $29,537,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at $25,703,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at $22,338,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

