Bezant (BZNT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $147,202.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Bezant token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Fatbtc and Bibox. Bezant has a total market cap of $3.49 million and $147,202.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.01 or 0.02609450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00225435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00053350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00133634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,600,628 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, Bibox, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

