BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised BGC Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:BGCP traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 930,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,884. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $6.41.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 91.80%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the first quarter worth about $6,086,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,313,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 115,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 18,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 619,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 178,162 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

