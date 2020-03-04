Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
BILI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bilibili from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.71.
NASDAQ:BILI traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.47. 3,390,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,004,647. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.16. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.
