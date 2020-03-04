Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BILI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bilibili from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.71.

NASDAQ:BILI traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.47. 3,390,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,004,647. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.16. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,705,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 1,466.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,224 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Bilibili by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,584,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,117,000 after purchasing an additional 390,546 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,338,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,550,000 after purchasing an additional 516,065 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,238,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,681,000 after purchasing an additional 711,400 shares during the period. 36.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

