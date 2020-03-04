BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $2.83 on Tuesday, hitting $95.55. 125,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,339. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $96.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.13. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of -636.07 and a beta of 1.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $430,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $1,700,380 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,941.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

