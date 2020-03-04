BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BTAI. BMO Capital Markets restated a positive rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.80.

BTAI stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.57. 737,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,831. The company has a market cap of $568.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $48,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 431.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

