Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLKB. BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $68.64. 6,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,931. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $65.57 and a 52 week high of $97.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.71. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 274.40, a PEG ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $267,343.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,845,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackbaud by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

