BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BOMN. TheStreet upgraded BOSTON OMAHA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded BOSTON OMAHA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of BOSTON OMAHA stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,415. The stock has a market cap of $447.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 0.11. BOSTON OMAHA has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOMN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in BOSTON OMAHA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BOSTON OMAHA by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in BOSTON OMAHA in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BOSTON OMAHA in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BOSTON OMAHA in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

BOSTON OMAHA Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

