BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBIO. Raymond James upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a reduce rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of BBIO stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.84. The company had a trading volume of 49,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $48.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Mccormick sold 82,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $3,141,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,335,895 shares in the company, valued at $50,657,138.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 30,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $1,077,238.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,685,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,378,677.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,537,919.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 594.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,141,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,329,000 after purchasing an additional 456,605 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 258.9% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 388,330 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 959,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,619,000 after acquiring an additional 158,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $4,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

