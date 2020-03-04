Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) shares fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.28 and last traded at $8.32, 12,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 488,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSIG. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightsphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

The company has a market cap of $788.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.40 million for the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 1,914.29% and a net margin of 27.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In related news, CEO Guang Yang purchased 50,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,510.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,510.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth $247,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

