Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BRMK. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BRMK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 844,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,306. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,744,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,775,000. Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,311,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,419,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,795,000.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

