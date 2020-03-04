CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAMP. First Analysis cut CalAmp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on CalAmp from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of CAMP stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. 11,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,172. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $337.15 million, a PE ratio of -26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.72.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.11 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CalAmp will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,450,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in CalAmp by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

