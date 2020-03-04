Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock Holdings Increased by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 144.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFFN. ValuEngine raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of CFFN stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. 12,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,348. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

