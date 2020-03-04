Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,798 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Cigna worth $111,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,354,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,344,347,000 after buying an additional 229,083 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after buying an additional 2,206,181 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cigna by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,659,527,000 after buying an additional 714,957 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,209,761,000 after buying an additional 631,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $308,360,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $725,731.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,414,391.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,614,482. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $19.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.61. 4,698,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.40 and a 200-day moving average of $184.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.15.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

