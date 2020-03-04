CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.54 million.CIRCOR International also updated its Q1 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.50-0.60 EPS.
Shares of CIRCOR International stock opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $751.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.08.
CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a positive return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $242.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CIRCOR International Company Profile
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.
