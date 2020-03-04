CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.54 million.CIRCOR International also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.50-0.60 EPS.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $751.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.08.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a positive return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $242.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIR shares. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

