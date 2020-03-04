Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 146.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $6.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,521. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.76 and a 200-day moving average of $154.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.36. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $174.98.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CLX shares. Cfra raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.54.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

