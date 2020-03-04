Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Trading Down 0.7%

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.54, approximately 36,092 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 381,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

