Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Posts Earnings Results

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Core-Mark updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.66-1.81 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.66-1.81 EPS.

CORE stock opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75. Core-Mark has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $40.95.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $90,091.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CORE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.