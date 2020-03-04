Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BREW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Craft Brew Alliance from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Maxim Group downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.79.

Get Craft Brew Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BREW traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.88. 6,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 0.90. Craft Brew Alliance has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $21,567,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 100,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Craft Brew Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craft Brew Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.