Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.51 and last traded at $16.48, approximately 9,767 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 527,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

DENN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Get Denny's alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.24.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 21.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denny’s Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $680,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,308.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 9,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.