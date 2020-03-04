Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. decreased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 166,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on DISCK shares. BidaskClub lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Discovery Inc Series C stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.01. 756,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,718,209. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.70.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.