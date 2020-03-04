Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. trimmed its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,076 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 111.8% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 45.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 253,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,232,000 after buying an additional 79,206 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DG traded up $3.03 on Wednesday, hitting $159.45. 66,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.35.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

