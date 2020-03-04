Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,004 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Duke Energy worth $115,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 16,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,526 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded up $5.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,657,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,755. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.20. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.