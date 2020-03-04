Evergy (EVRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on March 20th

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.505 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

Evergy has a dividend payout ratio of 64.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. Evergy has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day moving average is $65.77.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $290,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $131,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,166.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

