FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Trading Down 1.1%

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86, approximately 13,796 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,903,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of FTS International in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial lowered shares of FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The stock has a market cap of $100.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. FTS International had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FTS International Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTS International news, Director Carol J. Johnson purchased 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTSI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FTS International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS International Company Profile (NYSE:FTSI)

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

