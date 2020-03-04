Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Goosehead Insurance worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Shares of GSHD traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.10. 3,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,689. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.07 million, a P/E ratio of 210.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.11. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

In other news, major shareholder Serena Jones sold 29,400 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $1,409,142.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 954,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,733,559.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 45,830 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,923,943.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 747,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,396,422.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 487,517 shares of company stock worth $22,774,417. Corporate insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

