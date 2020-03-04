Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.45 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra cut their target price on Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $283,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $80,209.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,876. Company insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.