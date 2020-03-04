Interzone Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last week, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Interzone coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Interzone has a market capitalization of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,741.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.44 or 0.02545701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.22 or 0.03630351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00686069 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00756467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00090212 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00028536 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00572004 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Interzone Coin Profile

ITZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw . Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

