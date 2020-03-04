Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 95,005 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Intuit worth $158,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,166 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,203,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,209,000 after acquiring an additional 801,809 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 972,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,762,000 after acquiring an additional 661,380 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 732,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,838,000 after acquiring an additional 300,700 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 23.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,166,000 after acquiring an additional 264,527 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuit from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Intuit from to in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.95.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $12.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $281.03. 106,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,936. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.03 and a 1 year high of $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.92 and a 200-day moving average of $271.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,426 shares of company stock valued at $48,613,307 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

