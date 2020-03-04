iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 115.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,608,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398,438 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $117,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.87. 61,251,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,352,789. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.72 and a 12-month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

