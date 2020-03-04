Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,653,000 after buying an additional 383,215 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,491,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after purchasing an additional 268,407 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 64,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 339,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMB traded up $7.13 on Wednesday, hitting $147.92. 161,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.04. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $114.62 and a 1 year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 59.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

