L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in L3Harris by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra increased their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

NYSE:LHX traded up $11.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.27. 1,085,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,777. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $156.90 and a 1 year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.76%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

