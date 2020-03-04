Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Trading Down 5.3%

Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT)’s share price fell 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72, 85,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,759,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Lianluo Smart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

