LockTrip (LOC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.65 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. LockTrip has a market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $11,307.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00004323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Fatbtc and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019015 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004062 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, YoBit, Fatbtc, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Mercatox, Kucoin, Gatecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.