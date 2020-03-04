NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Position Trimmed by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. cut its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in NVR by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NVR by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVR by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,912.33.

Shares of NVR traded up $136.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,980.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,693. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,906.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,739.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 2.56. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,602.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4,071.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $58.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,839.09, for a total value of $3,839,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,990,982.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total transaction of $488,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,728.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,247 shares of company stock worth $28,086,899 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

