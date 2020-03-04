Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,437,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,698 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Omnicom Group worth $116,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:OMC traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.56. 1,875,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,536. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cfra lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

