Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 million. Oxford Immunotec Global updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Oxford Immunotec Global has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $351.74 million, a PE ratio of -188.69 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXFD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

