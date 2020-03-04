PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. reduced its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $632,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,178 shares of company stock worth $3,727,967. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.65. 113,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,954. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $118.70 and a 12 month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.18.

PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

