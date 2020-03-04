PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Shares Sold by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC decreased its position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PolyOne in the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PolyOne by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 49,704 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in PolyOne in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PolyOne by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in PolyOne by 2,219.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,417 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 3,500 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,390.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on POL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Shares of NYSE:POL traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $25.24. The company had a trading volume of 50,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,388. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PolyOne Co. has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $37.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average of $32.67. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.84.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PolyOne Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

