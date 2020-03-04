Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Popular from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.93. 42,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,317. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.19. Popular has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Popular by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

