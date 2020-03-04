Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 32.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 18.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 5,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 33.3% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 46,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 120.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.89. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.02 and a 1 year high of $185.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.40.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $199,065.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,070 shares of company stock worth $709,538 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Bank of America lowered RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

