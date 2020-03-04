Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $488,000 Holdings in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,488 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TWST traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $32.58. 538,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.04.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.17). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 86.44% and a negative net margin of 234.22%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $91,143.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,548.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at $708,614.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,859 shares of company stock worth $752,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

