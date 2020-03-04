Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $502,000 Holdings in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LM traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.70. 4,502,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,152. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Legg Mason Inc has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $50.70.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.76 million. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

In related news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. acquired 49,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LM shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

