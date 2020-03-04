Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 125,292 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 259,443 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,492,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after acquiring an additional 631,167 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 144,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

BCRX traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,358,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,987. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $445.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.85. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $9.26.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCRX. BidaskClub downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

